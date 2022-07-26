These are the yoga exercises to increase height

THE yoga practice brings together a set of techniques that reconcile body positions, breathing, flexibility and meditation. This ancient practice of Indian origin aims to help man in all aspects of his life. Its focus is to provide well-being for physical, emotional and spiritual health.

However, the constant practice of yoga exercises has also been shown to be beneficial in stimulating certain hormones, especially growth hormones. According to some experts, the habit of doing yoga is one of the ways to activate hormonal functioning. It can be quite useful to increase body height.

It is important to highlight that the benefits are usually more efficient when combined with good health practices, such as a healthy diet, avoiding alcohol and tobacco consumption, as well as having stress control.

Understand what yoga asanas are

Asana is a native word of ancestral origin from Nepal and India, it is part of the set of 23 official languages ​​of India, its meaning is simply “comfortable posture”. There are several types of asanas, however, only 84 of them are part of the list of formalized postures.

Asanas are postures created by yoga practitioners over five thousand years ago, aiming at physical, mental and spiritual balance.

Is it true that practicing yoga increases height?

Before explaining what the postures are, it is important to point out that doing yoga often does not mean that you will increase your skeletal height, something that after the age of 20 becomes more difficult to do. However, postures improve the structure of the spine, giving more strength to the lumbar region and back.

This will help you achieve a firmer and straighter spine, creating the feeling of being taller. But the benefits of yoga go beyond providing a correct posture, it also improves blood circulation and stimulates the body to eliminate toxins from the gastrointestinal system.

Discover the three yoga exercises that can increase your size.

Yoga postures that increase height

Padahastasana

Also called hand-to-toe pose or stork pose. It is an exercise that can be done at any time, excellent for relieving tension in the body, as well as relaxing the back and stimulating blood flow to the brain. It is great for giving more flexibility to the spine and the back of the thighs.

Samasthiti/Tadasana

Also called fundamental posture or mountain posture. It’s just about standing, even the word ‘tadasana’ means the art of standing. The beginning of the exercise is to stand with all parts of the body well positioned.

chakrasana

It’s called Bridge Pose or open-chested to life. It is probably the most difficult position to perform, as it requires a good ability to extend the spine backwards, that is, flexibility and muscle strength are required.