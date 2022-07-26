“They talk all the time”; Arthur Aguiar opens the game and comments that even after the end of BBB 22, the attacks of the haters are still constant

The BBB 22 champion, Arthur Aguiar, still reaps the rewards of his participation in the reality show on TV Globo. According to the actor, the attacks of the haters are still constant even after the end of the program: “These guys who couldn’t influence the ‘BBB’ result keep trying to influence the result of my life“, he said in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The singer commented that, although he has many fans who have followed him since the time of “Rebelde”, a hit on Record in 2011, Haters manage to make more noise even in less amountas they try to get attention at any cost.

“There are a lot more people who like me, but haters make a lot of noise. So, they give the false impression that they are the majority. Because they talk all the time, non-stop, repeating the same hateful messages, inventing fake news. People who wish well are not going to stand there and send the same message 100,000 times.”warned the artist.

During the interview, Arthur also said he recognized that his participation in the reality show increased his engagement. The artist even traveled to the United States recently to give talks on how to achieve success. With the theme, “From canceled to darling of Brazil”Maíra Cardi’s husband spoke about his time on the show and detailed his singing career.