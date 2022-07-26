“This is a ball”; Fans ‘forget’ Vitor Leque and surrender to Cruzeiro’s jewel talent

The novelty pleased part of the people from Cruzeiro who are keeping an eye on the daily life of Raposa

In 1st place in the classification table of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, Cruzeiro is swimming with strokes towards access. With 45 points, the team led by coach Paulo Pezzolano is nine ahead of Grêmio, in 2nd place. Vasco, with 35 points, and Bahia, with 34, close the G4 of the competition organized by the CBF.

Earlier this week, Clube Celeste agreed on the loan of Vitor Leque to Juventude, which competes in Serie A. A jewel of the miners, the 21-year-old athlete has already been forgotten by the people of Cruzeiro. In 14 games this season, the left winger has only one assist given. Now, he will have the chance to change the air with his arrival in the South.

The big news this Monday (25), at Toca II, was the presence of Japa among the professionals. The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, was praised by Nação Azul on social media. In the U-20, the player had been acting a little more in the back, in the LE, although there is a belief that he earns more playing in front.

The profile Burrow Cubs (@criasdatoca) brought first hand the announcement of the presence of the versatile athlete in the top team: “Cruzeiro’s base jewel, attacking midfielder Japa trained this morning with the professional team. Japa can also play left-back, a position where he had been playing in the U-20”, informed.

After beating Bahia 1-0, the team from Belo Horizonte is getting ready to face Brusque, at Augusto Bauer. Valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão Série B, the match is scheduled to take place on the morning of next Saturday (30), at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Augusto Bauer. Cruzeiro won the match in the 1st round.