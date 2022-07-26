Those who do five hours of exercise a week die less, study finds

posted 7/26/2022 11:48 am / updated 7/26/2022 11:51 am



(credit: Unsplash/Josh Gordon)

A study, published in the journal circulation, from the American Heart Association, this Monday (25/7), showed that people who usually exercise two to four times more than the recommended amount per week have a much lower risk of dying.

The researchers found a 28% to 38% reduction in the risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease among people who practiced two to four times the recommended for moderate activities and 27% to 33% among those who practiced two to four times the recommended amount for moderate activities. three times what is recommended for vigorous activity.

The recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Department of Health and Human Services is that adults should engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of intense physical activity per week. This gives a minimum of two and a half hours per week of moderate activity.

Moderate activity is walking, low-intensity exercise, weight lifting, and calisthenics. Intense activities include jogging, running, swimming, cycling and other aerobic exercises. According to the Ministry of Health, in Brazil 44.8% of the population does not perform the minimum physical activity recommended by the WHO.

The research followed 100,000 people over 30 years. Participants were 63% female and over 96% were white adults. They had a mean age of 66 years and a mean body mass index (BMI) of 26 kg/m2 during the follow-up period.