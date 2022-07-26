‘Titanic’ and ‘The Prophecy’ Actor David Warner Dies at 80 | Pop & Art

David Warner, a British actor known for his work in films such as “Titanic” and “The Omen”, has died at age 80.

According to the international press, Warner died of cancer. He was at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors located in London.

“Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with his characteristic grace and dignity. He will be sorely missed by us, his family and friends, and will be remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” the BBC said in a statement.

Over six decades of his career, David Warner has worked on dozens of films and series. In addition to “The Prophecy” and “Titanic”, the actor starred in works such as “Star Trek V” (1989), “Planet of the Apes” (2001) and, most recently, “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018).

The actor was also awarded an Emmy in 1981 for his work on the series “Masada”, which he starred alongside Peter O’Toole and Peter Strauss.

His latest work is in the dubbing of one of the episodes of the animated series “Teen Titans Go!”.