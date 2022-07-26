To deliver accounts in the blue, government asks Petrobras (PETR4), BB (BBAS3) and more state-owned companies to anticipate dividends

To deliver government accounts in the last year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term in the blue, the Ministry of Economy asked Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), Caixa, BNDES and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) to anticipate the payment of dividends to the Union.

The information, provided by the Estadão on June 28, you can, in practice, withdraw more resources from the cash of the next president-elect from 2023.

Still in the transition of government, in 2018, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke of zeroing the deficit in public accounts in the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term, which did not happen.

Now, the government estimates that it may have a surplus at the end of the year, even with the increase of R$ 41.2 billion in spending with the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which expanded and created new social benefits until December 31, three months from next October elections.

The Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, confirmed that the government asked the four largest state-owned companies to pay more dividends, without jeopardizing the investment policy and, in the case of banks, the capital requirements required by the Basel Accord. minimum for financial institutions.

Colnago also reported that BNDES has already paid BRL 18.6 billion this year from the bank’s profit reserve for 2020 and 2021. The amount was even greater than the BRL 17 billion previously forecast and that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was charging the BNDES, according to a report by the Estadão of June.

The determination of the Ministry of Economy is for state-owned companies that have not yet done so, to transfer quarterly dividends to the Union. According to Esteves, so far only Banco do Brasil has responded that it cannot provide more help in 2022 in anticipation of dividends.

“We still don’t have an estimate of new dividend payments”, said the secretary, who insisted on highlighting that the letter was general and not personalized for each company.

Asked if there could be an anticipation of the profit they would have to pay in 2023, Esteves replied that “that has not been decided”. According to the Estadãothe greatest pressure is on the BNDES, which is 100% owned by the Union.

Colnago explained that this dividend anticipation strategy aims to offset the extra expenses that the government will have this year with the PEC kamikaze (R$ 41.2 billion) and the tax exemption on fuel (R$ 16.51 billion). An account of almost R$ 58 billion. During Dilma Rousseff’s administration, the government promoted a policy of anticipation of dividends to reinforce the government’s cash and improve the fiscal result.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that R$ 71.1 billion will not enter the Treasury’s coffers this year with tax exemptions and reductions, but even so estimates predict a surplus in the government’s accounts by the end of this year.

The government accounts have been in the red since 2014. Last year, the consolidated public sector (union, regional and state governments) had already registered a positive result. For 2022, the Ministry of Economy estimates that this scenario will occur for the second consecutive year.

The Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said that the surplus perspective portrays a scenario of consolidation, despite greater spending to meet society’s demands for government help with the covid-19 pandemic and now with the war. from Russia and Ukraine.

Colnago was optimistic and estimated that primary expenditures will close the last year of the Bolsonaro government at 18.9% of GDP, lower than what the president received from the government from former president Michel Temer. In 2018, government spending stood at 19.3% of GDP.

In a note, Petrobras informed that there is still no decision taken on new dividend payments in 2022. “The financial results for the second quarter will be released on July 28, at which time the Board of Directors may also deliberate on possible dividend payments , in accordance with the quarterly frequency provided for in the Policy”, he said.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Learn how to live off income with stock dividends and meet the champions in earnings of the last 5 years

Related