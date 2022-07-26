“To say that kind of thing…”; After Deborah Secco’s controversial statement, the actress’ ex is sincere and rebuts the statement

The ex of the actress did not shut up and opined about the controversial statement of the eternal Darlene of Celebrity

Today married to Hugo Moura, Deborah Secco told that he betrayed all the people with whom he had a relationship, with the exception of his current one. In an old interview with the journalist Leo Diasthe eternal Darlene of “Celebridade” was sincere when answering about forgiving infidelity.

“Depends on the context I forgive [uma traição]. We can’t demand what we don’t give. I’ve betrayed everyone I’ve had a relationship with, except Hugo. I didn’t ask others because I didn’t give. I was never the poor thing to forgive betrayals. I ponder things a lot and I’m not a hypocrite“, he said at the time.

Now, Marcelo Falcão commented on the controversial statement of the actress. the singer, who dated the artist from 2004 to 2006, regretted the exposure and said he would never speak of anyone. “Then it was she who spoke. I feel for her, because I think her feeling is gone when she says that kind of thing… But today I would never speak about anyone in my life.“, he countered.

The former vocalist of the band O Rappa opined on the matter to the program TV Fame, from the broadcaster TV network!. The information is from the website "Contigo".