Tocantins records first case of monkeypox | Tocantins

Tocantins confirmed the first case of a patient with monkeypox, a disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. The State Department of Health of Tocantins (SES-TO) confirmed the case this Monday (25), and it is a 32-year-old man, resident of a municipality in the region of Bico do Papagaio. The name of the city was not revealed.

In a statement, the SES reported that the patient has a history of travel to São Paulo. After showing the first symptoms, he remained in home isolation and is being accompanied by teams from the Technical Surveillance Area for Sexually Transmitted Infections, AIDS and Viral Hepatitis and health teams from the municipality where he lives.

The folder also highlighted that it monitored people who had contact with the patient and that so far there are no records of symptoms in other people. The disease that already has more than 600 cases in Brazil.

To prevent the disease, State Health guides that the same preventive measures adopted during the pandemic should be maintained, such as hand hygiene and use of personal protective equipment, such as masks.

The folder also stressed that it sent technical notes to alert the Health Departments of the 139 municipalities in relation to monkeypox.

The folder also prepares a State Contingency Plan for Monkeypox, to be sent to cities in Tocantins this week.