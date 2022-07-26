Tool released to HIDE online status within WhatsApp

Would you like to browse the Whatsapp quietly and discreetly but can’t escape online status information? Know that your problem already has an official solution within the messaging platform itself.

How to hide online status within WhatsApp?

According to recent information released by WABetaInfo, the messenger now has a feature that allows you to hide notifications and ensures browsing without online status. The WABetaInfo portal is specialized in spreading the news of WhatsApp, in its beta version.

This means that no information will be sent that you are online or when you last saw the message. However, the novelty is only available in the beta version of the application – it is reserved for testing new features.

If you want to use this feature, you need to install WhatsApp beta. Otherwise, you still have to wait a while for you to become anonymous within the app. Soon, the tool will be released to the entire common user base who want to hide their online status.

There are alternative methods to hide online status

There are some websites and apps that hide user status. So it is not possible to show when you are online or sending a message. However, for these software to work, you need to provide app and device data. So be aware that none of these tools are recommended or approved by the messaging platform.

Still, if you want to risk it, there is the Unseen app, which allows you to read messages from various social networks and WhatsApp. In the settings it is possible to make the necessary authorizations.

Another tool available is the Flychat app that has the same function as the previous one. You can read and reply to the message through the alternative app itself.

Activate Airplane Mode

In airplane mode you can read all the messages and listen to the audios that have already been downloaded. All this without changing your status. In fact, it is even possible to type and record messages without the contact knowing.

In this case, messages will be sent as soon as the connection is re-established. In other words, anonymity is guaranteed.