Toy store launches Faria Limer doll and prepares Santa Cecilier and Crossfitter – 07/25/2022 – Panel SA

“Put on your ‘PX’ vest, fill your three-hundred-count fashion glass with ‘beja’ and unlock your electric scooter in the app to enter this great meme that is Faria Limer.”

The description is of the new Corbe Toys doll, inspired by the stereotype of patrons of the financial center of São Paulo, Avenida Faria Lima.

The product is in the pre-sale phase and will begin shipping in November.

According to the owner of Corbe Toys, Luís Ricardo Aizcorbe, 130 units have been sold so far. He claims that his biggest sales success was the loan shark doll, in 2021, which had almost a thousand orders in a single month.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of Folha’s columns and blogs; exclusive to subscribers.

Corbe Toys also intends to sell other dolls that satirize figures from the São Paulo imaginary, such as Santa Cecilier, a young man with a left bias, and Crossfiteiro, which represents men with an intense physical exercise routine.

“I’m setting up the brand’s brand with the mission of entertaining and proposing questions through a product that represents a cultural icon from Brazil and Latin America, mixing humor and nostalgia”, says Aizcorbe.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Gilmara Santos