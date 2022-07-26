Trans woman transferred to men’s prison after impregnating 2 inmates

Photo: Reproduction

Demi Minor, a 27-year-old transgender woman, was transferred to a men’s prison after impregnating two female prisoners. The information is from NJ.com.

Demi was serving time at the Edna Mahan Women’s Correctional Center in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. There was no case of abuse, since relations between Demi and other inmates were consensual. However, the prison’s bylaws do not allow for intimate relationships between inmates or with visitors. For this reason, after two prisoners became pregnant, Demi was transferred to the Garden State Youth Correctional Center, also located in the state of New Jersey.

In New Jersey, a detainee is allowed to be housed in a penitentiary considering their gender identity. For this, it is not necessary that the person in question has undergone genital reassignment surgery, or even some hormonal treatment. Just the declaration of the detainee.

Convicted of manslaughter, Demi Minor will be eligible for parole only 30 years from now, in 2037. She continues to serve her sentence in a vulnerable wing of the Center. Demi is the only woman in the prison.

