Treasury Direct: rates fall with market perception of inflation and awaiting decision from the Federal Reserve

Public bond rates fell on Monday afternoon (25), for the second consecutive session. In fixed-rate securities, rates fall by up to 16 basis points, while in inflation-linked bonds the drop reaches up to 7 basis points.

According to Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, the movement follows the market’s perception that inflation rates can cool down and even show deflation (when there is a generalized fall in prices and it is a ‘recessive trend’) expressive after the turn of July. The decline would reflect changes in taxes and the recent discount in gasoline prices.

“Today the IPC-S came out, which had a deflation of 0.44%, while the market expected a 0.19% drop, the data came above expectations. The IPCA-15 comes out tomorrow, preview of July inflation, and the market already projects a low number too”, says Costa, noting that the house’s projections point out that the preview of official inflation should end July with a high of 0.15 %.

“This expectation of a crop of more favorable inflation numbers is helping to remove the premiums in the short and medium rates”, he adds.

On the other hand, new upward revisions in the projections for next year’s inflation returned to worry the market this Monday (25).

According to the Central Bank’s Focus Report, the median of estimates now points out that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end 2023 at 5.30%, up from the 5.20% seen last week. For this year, expectations follow the opposite trend: retreating week after week.

In terms of longer rates, Costa mentions that the absence of news in the fiscal sphere has helped to reduce risk premiums. The market is also attentive to the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) this Wednesday (27), which according to Costa, should not bring great surprises.

The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. However, Costa points out that the focus is on the tone for the upcoming meetings, the market expects the Fed to moderate the pace with increases of 0.50 percentage point from September.

Within the Treasury Direct, the profitability of fixed rate reached 13.41% at 15:23.

The biggest drop between rates was for the fixed-rate long-term bond. The 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, offered an annual return of 13.41%, lower than the 13.57% seen on Friday (22).

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 had annual returns of 13.25% and 13.34%, respectively, down from the 13.36% and 13.48% recorded last week.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates dropped between 5 and 7 basis points. It is noteworthy that the real yield offered by the bond maturing in 2026 was equal to that of the Treasury IPCA+2032. Both delivered a real interest rate of 6.15%, at 15:32.

A similar movement occurred with the IPCA+2035 and 2045 Treasury, which offered a real return of 6.18%, the same value that was delivered by the paper maturing in 2040, with semiannual interest.

Longer-term bonds tend to offer higher returns because they are more sensitive to macroeconomic changes and the fiscal environment. It is important to note, however, that bonds that offer a semi-annual coupon, as is the case of the IPCA+2032 Treasury, have a weighted average term of receipts of flows (duration) that is shorter than the bond’s maturity term, because they pay part of the interest over the application.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Monday afternoon (25):

Brazil Assistance of BRL 400

The legal framework in force today does not provide for the payment of Auxílio Brasil of 600 reais in 2023 and the additional cost of the initiative would be 50 to 60 billion reais, said this Monday the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago , emphasizing that any proposal in this sense would be a “considerable challenge” given the tightening of government accounts.

On Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro promised to maintain the increased amount of aid next year. The constitutional amendment that increased the benefit from 400 to 600 reais provides for this amount only until the end of this year.

The government has until the end of August to present the 2023 Budget project. Given the current scenario, the secretary said that the proposal must be prepared without the forecast of the benefit of 600 reais.

“The legal framework that we have today does not present us with 600 reais as an obligation for the next year, the obligation that exists in a legal framework is 400 reais. Obviously, we will analyze if that comes”, said the secretary. Colnago warned that August this year should be a difficult year due to the expansion of the budget blockade announced by the government to respect the spending ceiling, considering that he does not see a risk of “shutdown” of the public machine. For him, the ministry funds should begin to be deducted from September. Despite this, according to the secretary, the central government is on track to end 2022 with a primary deficit close to zero or a surplus, in what could be the first positive balance of federal accounts after eight years. Russia and Europe’s gas flow Russian state energy producer Gazprom said natural gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline would fall to around a fifth of capacity (20%), blaming problems with a turbine and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to store gas. enough for the winter. The reduction in the capacity of the pipeline – from 40% currently to 20% – is expected to take effect in the early hours of Wednesday (27), Gazprom said. The statement helped lift European gas prices to 175.74 euros per megawatt hour, the equivalent of about $180. The figures have more than doubled this year and analysts expect them to continue rising as winter approaches. , increasing inflation that is putting pressure on economies, governments and financial markets in the region. Gazprom last month cut flows to 40% of Nord Stream 1’s capacity, blaming the lack of a turbine that was stalled in Canada due to Western sanctions. The Russian energy giant also justifies the reduction with technical issues with the turbine. Earlier this month, Gazprom completely shut down Nord Stream 1 for previously planned routine maintenance. Last week, the pipeline was back online, but Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that sanctions threatened to force Gazprom to further reduce flows.

Germany

The German business sentiment index fell from 92.2 points in June to 88.6 points in July, reaching the lowest level since June 2020, according to a survey released on Monday by the German institute Ifo.

This month’s result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted a drop in the indicator to 90.5 points.

The June result was revised down slightly from 92.3 points originally.

Focus and IPCA-15

The highlight of the local economic agenda is the numbers of the Focus Report, by the Central Bank. Data released today showed, once again, a downturn in expectations.

Inflation expectations predicted by the survey for this year and next are outside the BC’s target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023 (with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points).

Although the numbers point to the need for an even tougher monetary policy, financial agents chose to keep the Selic forecast this year at 13.75%. Maintenance also in the estimates for the basic interest rate in the next two years at 10.75% and 8.00%, respectively.

The survey also raised expectations for growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, but marginally reduced that of the following years. The forecast is that the Brazilian economy will grow 1.93% in 2022 (against 1.75% last week and 1.50% a month ago), but for 2023 and 2024 the high estimate has dropped from 0.50% to 0 .49% and from 1.80% to 1.70% in 7 days, respectively.

Investors are still waiting for the release of the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) for July, which will be held tomorrow (26). Morgan Stanley expects an increase of 0.18% month-on-month and 11.44% year-on-year.

Itaú, in turn, projects that the official inflation preview will advance 0.19% in July compared to June, and 11.46% in the last 12 months.

In a report, economists at the bank highlighted that this month’s figure should show part of the decline in fuel prices, the telecommunications sector and electricity.

The reason is that the count made by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) starts in mid-June, therefore, before the implementation of such measures.

For the full IPCA, the bank expects the index to fall by 0.67%.

Budget and elections

The Liberal Party (PL) made official, by acclamation, last Sunday (24), the candidacy for reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro. The convention took place at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The party also confirmed the name of General Walter Braga Netto as deputy on the ticket.

Also on the political scene, the federal government published on Friday night (22) a provisional measure that opens extraordinary credit of R$ 27.094 billion in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship and Financial Charges of the Union. Most of the resource, around R$ 27 billion, will finance gas aid to Brazilians, purchase and distribution of food from family farming to promote Food and Nutrition Security and payments for the Auxílio Brasil Program.

The provisional measure was necessary to enable the granting of benefits after Congress approved and promulgated the proposed amendment to the Constitution that increased Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 and created new benefits on the eve of the election, all temporary, with valid until the end of the year.

