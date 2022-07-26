Trucker Allowance of R$ 2,000 will be paid on August 9 – 07/25/2022 – Market

The first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro will be paid on August 9, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare informed this Monday (25). The R$ 2,000 deposited will refer to benefits for the months of July and August.

The estimate by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency), the body responsible for registering professionals, is that more than 870,000 registered professionals will benefit from the program, which provides for the transfer of six installments until December this year.

For taxi drivers, the Ministry of Work and Welfare projects that the value of the benefit will also be monthly installments of R$ 1,000, but says that payments may fall according to the number of people qualified.

The first deposits must also be made together, as scheduled for drivers.

The Ministry of Citizenship even announced that the emergency benefit, baptized by the government as BEm-Taxista, would be R$ 200 per month, but the Ministry of Work and Social Security confirmed the amount of R$ 1,000.

To enable the payment of aid to truck drivers, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security requested information from ANTT. According to the government, the registration data of drivers is already being processed by Dataprev (Company of Technology and Information on Social Security).

The government has not yet released the consultation for the professional to know whether or not he is entitled to the benefit.

See the Trucker Assistance payment schedule

Portion Payment forecast

1st and 2nd installments august 9

3rd installment September 24

4th installment October, 22

5th installment November 26th

6th installment December 17th







The aid for truck drivers was released after approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that authorizes spending above the ceiling on the eve of elections. In total, the approved package has an estimated cost of R$ 41.25 billion.

In addition to truck drivers, the measure also benefits taxi drivers and increases Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 by the end of the year and the doubling of Auxílio Gás to around R$120.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, autonomous cargo carriers registered with ANTT until May 31 will be entitled to receive the benefit. According to the agency, until this period, 872,320 professionals were registered.

Taxi driver registration starts this Monday (25)

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare begins to receive, this Monday (25), data from taxi drivers who may receive Taxi Assistance. The forecast is that professionals will receive the amount of R$ 2,000 – referring to the first two installments – on August 16th. The submission of registrations is the responsibility of the municipalities.

See the registration and payment calendar

Start of registration End of registration Payment forecast

July 25th July 31 August 16th

August 5 August 15th August 30

August 20th September 11th set to ten







In this first stage, the registration must be done by the municipal and district entities until July 31, in the portal of the Ministry of Labor.

For municipalities that fail to meet the first deadline, a new opportunity will be granted in August. The system will be open again from the 5th to the 15th of August.

The forecast is to pay up to six installments of R$ 1 thousand each. As in the case of Auxílio Caminhoneiro, the first payment will be on August 16 and should include two installments, referring to the months of July and August. The payment of the taxi drivers included in the second stage is scheduled for August 30th.

Taxi drivers who hold permits or concessions (alvarás) in force on May 31, 2022 and who have a valid CNH (National Driver’s License) will be entitled to the benefit.