‘Two common viruses’ behind mysterious childhood hepatitis outbreak, say British experts

Noah and his mum Rebecca
photo caption,

Rebecca says her son Noah got very sick in a short time

UK experts believe they have identified the cause of the recent wave of mysterious liver problems affecting young children across the world.

Investigations suggest that two common viruses circulated again after the end of restrictions imposed by governments to control the covid-19 pandemic – and triggered the rare, but very serious, cases of hepatitis.

More than 1,000 children — many under the age of five — are believed to have been affected in 35 countries.

Some of them, including 12 in the UK, needed a liver transplant to continue living.

