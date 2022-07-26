Ukraine accuses Lula of promoting Russia and places him on the list of ‘disinformation speakers’

Former president told the American magazine ‘Times’ that Zelensky was as much to blame as Putin for the conflict in Eastern Europe.

THE Ukraine accused the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of propaganda for Russia in the war and included him on a list of “speakers promoting Russian propaganda narratives”. The allegation was made public through the website of the Center for Containment of Misinformation, an entity created by Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021 and which integrates the information war between Russia and Ukraine, based on what Kiev considers it as fake news and Kremlin manipulation. Lula is the only Brazilian on the list, and the reasons why he joined it were: he said during an interview with the American magazine Times that Zelensky was just as blaming Vladimir Putin for the war: “I keep seeing the president of Ukraine in television like he was partying, getting a standing ovation by all the parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin. He is as responsible as Putin. Because in a war he has not only one culprit”, and to have said that Russia should lead a new world order. As for this statement, there is no evidence, what can be found are lines where the former president talks about the idea of ​​a diplomacy dominated by the US and Europe. Altogether, the “Zelensky list” has 78 people, 30 of whom are Americans.