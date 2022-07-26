Understand the effects of the agreement with Caixa Econômica for Corinthians – 07/26/2022

Last Monday (25), Corinthians released the signing of the agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal for the renegotiation of the debt related to the construction of the alvinegra arena. For the club, the deal has legal and financial effects.

One of the reflexes is the legal peace with the bank. With the finalized agreement, the Court must extinguish, at the request of the parties, the process in which Caixa collects debt from Arena Itaquera. The company was created by Odebrecht and Corinthians to enable the construction of the stadium in Itaquera.

In August 2019, alleging delay in the installments referring to the R$ 400 million financing made with BNDES, through Caixa, the bank executed the contract. He demanded the payment of the entire debt at once. With a fine, the initial charge was R$ 536 million.

The process has been suspended at the request of the parties to seek an understanding. With the refinancing agreed and the imminent end of the process, Corinthians gets rid of the threat of unfavorable decisions by the Courts.

In March 2022, Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto, when determining another suspension, recalled the risk of the stadium being moved to the bank and be auctioned in the event of a favorable outcome for the bank.

With the legal issue resolved, the agreement brings financial relief to Corinthians. The alvinegra board understands that the new system establishes a feasible payment flow for the club. The discourse was that the previous model, which fully transferred the box office revenue, as well as all others generated by the arena, to pay off the debt was unfeasible.

The agreement encompasses a debt of at least R$611 million. This is the amount of the debt updated until January. Between 2023 and 2024 interest must be paid. Repayment of the main debt begins in 2025. Financing runs until 2041. The installments will be quarterly. All the money received for the Naming Rights of the arena, sold to Neo Química, will be used to pay the installment.

The first breath that Corinthians gains comes from the fact that the initial installment expires in March 2023. Another gain comes from the fall in the obligation to transfer all the money from the box office to the bank. A projection initially made by the direction, as found by the column, shows that between about 50% and 60% of the box office money will be used for payments. Recipes from other areas can be used as well. In this scenario, the top hats expect that Corinthians will be able to organize itself better financially, being able to pay the installments on time.