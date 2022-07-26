Understand what green hydrogen is, which will have its first factory in Brazil

O green hydrogen is the bet for a carbon neutral future. The “fuel of the future” has three times more energy than gasoline, with the advantage of being a clean source, which does not generate pollutants. Produced with a renewable energy source, it is considered the main alternative to Petroleum.

as showed the Estadão in special report, Brazil can become one of the world leaders in the production of the solution. The first step has already been taken with the announcement of the construction of the first Brazilian green hydrogen plant by Unigel, one of the largest chemical industries in Latin America. With an investment of US$ 120 million (about R$ 650 million), the plan is for the plant to be, in principle, the largest in the world.

The electrolysis of water, for the production of green hydrogen, separates hydrogen from oxygen through an electrical current from a renewable source, such as wind and solar. Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

A substitute for fossil fuel, green hydrogen can be used for transport – passenger cars, buses, trucks and ships – as well as in industrial processes in the chemical and steel sector, such as the manufacture of fertilizers after the conversion of hydrogen into ammonia.

Although it is the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen on Earth only exists in combination with other elements. It is in water and hydrocarbons such as gas, coal and oil.

To get it in pure form, you have to separate it. This process is already known in the world in the production of brown, gray and blue hydrogen, which use fossil fuels.

The production of green hydrogen, in turn, is done by the electrolysis of water, which separates hydrogen from oxygen by means of an electric current. To be considered green, electricity must be from a completely renewable source, such as wind and the solar.

As Brazil has ample potential to generate energy from these sources, the country would have the capacity to produce green hydrogen for its own consumption and for export, according to experts interviewed by Estadão.