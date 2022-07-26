Urgent: Health confirms first case of monkeypox in Acre

Through a technical note, the Health Department of Acre (Sesacre) confirmed the detection of the first case of monkeypox, the “monkey smallpox”, in the state. The results of two exams of suspected cases arrived from the Ezequiel Dias Foundation in Minas Gerais this Monday, 25, one of them with a positive result.

In a document, Sesacre reports that the 27-year-old patient traveled abroad, and on his return he had fever, physical fatigue and papules spread over the arms and abdomen, being notified on the 11th, by Unimed. “His condition is progressing well, with few symptoms, being monitored by the Rio Branco Health Department and the State Epidemiological Surveillance. Previously, another four suspected cases had been ruled out,” the note states.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. According to Sesacre, this contact can take place through hugs, kisses, massages, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs through contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding, or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the infected person.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, autoimmune diseases, transplant recipients, pregnant and lactating women and children under 8 years of age.