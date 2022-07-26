US futures decline after Walmart cuts profit forecasts; IPCA-15 and more market issues today

New York futures indexes retreated on Tuesday morning (26) after Walmart cut its profit forecast, causing retail shares to plummet in the after-market.

The retailer cut its quarterly and annual profit guidance yesterday, reporting that inflation is causing shoppers to spend more on necessities like food and less on items like clothing and electronics.

Markets await the Fed’s rate decision (Wednesday), looking for further clues on the future of its monetary policy, as well as corporate reports from tech companies.

Today, the Fed will kick off its two-day policy meeting. Market participants are largely expecting a 0.75 percentage point increase.

Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and General Motors are expected to report earnings today ahead of trading. Alphabet, Microsoft will report after markets close.

Asian markets closed higher, with the exception of the Nikkei index in Japan.

European bourses, meanwhile, operated without a clear direction on Tuesday, with investors digesting a new round of corporate profits and awaiting the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday.

In Brazil, the highlight of the day is the July IPCA-15, with a Refinitiv projection of a monthly advance of 0.17% and an increase of 11.41% compared to July 2021. The balance sheet season gains traction, with the disclosure of results of Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after market close.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

New York index futures operate low on Tuesday morning (26) after Walmart reduced profit projections, which leads the retail sector to fall together.

The major retailer said higher prices are encouraging consumers to cut back on higher-margin goods, particularly apparel.

Additionally, investors are bracing for a flurry of tech results this week, as well as the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, which will help Wall Street direct its expectations for the rest of the year.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.37%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.26%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.33%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed on the positive side. On the economic radar, South Korea’s GDP beat estimates. South Korea’s economy grew by 0.7% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with Alibaba jumping 4.82% after the company said in a press release it will apply for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where its shares are already listed.

If completed, the company will become a listed company in two main categories in Hong Kong and New York. This should happen before the end of 2022.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.83%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.16%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.67%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.39%

Europe

European markets operate mixed awaiting a new round of corporate results and awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy decision tomorrow (27).

Corporate results will be one of the main market drivers this week. UBS, UniCredit, Unilever, EasyJet, LVMH, Dassault Systemes and Randstad are among the companies reporting results today.

UBS released lower-than-expected figures for the second quarter of 2022 as its wealth management and investment banking divisions saw client activity plummet due to the global market slowdown.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.84%

DAX (Germany), -0.25%

CAC 40 (France), -0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.48%

commodities

Oil prices advance for a second day on growing concerns about tight European supplies after Russia, a major supplier of oil and natural gas to the region, cut off gas supplies through a major pipeline.

Iron ore prices rise for the third consecutive session, with optimism that a real estate fund to support construction companies in China will help alleviate the crisis in the sector.

WTI Oil, +1.85%, at $98.49 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.67% at $106.91 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 5.57% to 748.50 yuan, equivalent to US$110.79 per ton.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -4.35% to $21,095.80 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The highlight of this Tuesday (26) is for the IPCA-15 of July. Morgan Stanley expects a 0.18% increase from June, with a 12-month increase to 11.44%. Itaú’s projection is for a monthly increase of 0.19%, taking the annual rate to 11.46% (from 12.04% in June).

“This reading should already show some effect of tax reductions on fuels, telecommunications and electricity, with a deflationary impact for consumers, although not fully, since the IPCA-15 collection window starts in the middle of the previous month, before the implementation of these measures (the full IPCA for July, incorporating most of the effect, should register a deflation of 0.67%)”, points out Itaú.

On the international side, the highlight is the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, tomorrow (27). Bank of America, Itaú and Bradesco’s economic analysis teams estimate a 0.75 percentage point increase, the same magnitude as the increase in June, putting interest rates at a level between 2.25% and 2.5%.

The expectation is still for the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, after the decision.

Brazil

8 am: INCC-M

9:00 am: IPCA-15 of July, with a projection of a 0.17% increase compared to June and an increase of 11.41% in the annual comparison.

USA

11am: Fed Richmond industrial survey

11am: New home sales

11am: Consumer confidence

17:30: Change in oil stocks – API

3. Government asks state-owned companies to anticipate dividend

To deliver government accounts in the last year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term in the blue, the Ministry of Economy asked Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), Caixa, BNDES and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) to anticipate the payment of dividends to the Union.

Now, the government estimates that it may have a surplus at the end of the year, even with the increase of R$ 41.2 billion in spending with the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which expanded and created new social benefits until December 31, three months from next October elections.

Parliamentarians will hardly prevent Brazil Aid of R$ 600 in 2023, say analysts

At the cost of tens of billions of additional reais, the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 per month must be maintained in the next government, despite the country’s delicate fiscal situation. The assessment is by political scientists and economists interviewed by InfoMoney.

The benefit was increased from R$400 to R$600 with the approval, on July 13, of the so-called PEC dos Auxílios, in the Chamber. The text establishes that the highest amount will be paid until December of this year.

But both former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leaders of the voting intention polls until then, have already publicly said that they intend to keep the R$600 in 2023.

4. Covid

Last Monday (25), Brazil recorded 192 deaths and 32,463 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 237, down 1% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 43,126, which represents a decrease of 23% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,748,166, equivalent to 78.55% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,694,210 people, which represents 83.65% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 100,057,262 people, or 46.58% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) report results after the market closes.

Petrobras informed that no decision has yet been taken on new dividend payments in 2022. The financial results for the second quarter will be released on July 28, at which time the Board of Directors may also deliberate on possible dividend payments, in accordance with the quarterly frequency provided for in the Policy.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that today it concluded the sale of all its shareholding held in the company Total Airport Services (TAS), corresponding to 70% of the total share capital of TAS, to the company AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp (AGI), for the amount -base (base purchase price) of US$ 143.5 million, less debt and other liabilities assumed.

CSN Mining (CMIN3)

CSN (CSNA3) and the subsidiary CSN Mineração (CMIN3) signed an agreement whereby CSN assigned and transferred to CSN Mineração the rights and obligations of the purchase of Companhia Energética Chapecó, carried out in early July, together with CSN Energia, the Astra Infraestrutura fund and BMPI, in the amount of R$ 427.5 million. Thus, CSN Mineração assumes CSN’s contractual position in the contract.

B3’s Board of Directors approved this Monday (25) the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 3 billion, with interest at the DI Rate (Interbank Deposits) plus a spread to be defined. according to the bookbuilding procedure and limited to 1.33% pa

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related