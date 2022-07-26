Vaccination with 1st dose for children aged 3 and 4 starts this Tuesday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) will start, this Tuesday (26), vaccination with the 1st dose for children aged 3 and 4 years in four health units. Immunization also continues for other publics, with all doses available.

Vaccination in health units is from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, with the exception of some, which vaccinate at different times.

Children – For children aged 3 and 4 years, the 1st dose of Coronavac will be available, in both shifts, at Vila Serrana, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and UBS Régis Pacheco. In the Nestor Guimarães (Bairro Jurema) and Urbis VI units, vaccination will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

For children aged 6 to 11, there will be the 1st and 2nd dose of Coronavac (return scheduled until July 26) at Panorama health units, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and Jardim Valéria I and II. The vaccine will also be available at the Vila Serrana Health Unit, only in the morning, and at the Nestor Guimarães Health Unit (Jurema district), in the afternoon.

Children from 5 to 11 years old who have the return of the 2nd dose scheduled until July 26, can be vaccinated at the Régis Pacheco unit, located in the city center.

Teenagers – The 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses for adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be available at Morada dos Pássaros, Panorama, Jardim Valéria I and II, and Nossa Senhora Aparecida health units.

Carefully observe the dates on the vaccination card. The 2nd dose will be for those who are scheduled to return until July 27th; and the 3rd dose for those who took both doses until March 26th. Parents or guardians must accompany them at the time of vaccination.

Adults – Vaccination with the 4th dose continues for adults over 48 years of age, immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age and health professionals, at the Patagonia, CAE II (São Vicente) health units, Urbis V, Miro Cairo, Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood), Hugo de Castro (Guarani) and Nelson Barros (Kadija). The health units of Pedrinhas and Vila América do the vaccination in the morning and at Solange Hortélio (Urbis II), in the afternoon.

There will also be the 3rd dose for adults who took the two previous doses until March 26, at the Patagonia, Urbis V, Miro Cairo, Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera) and Nelson Barros (Kadija), in both shifts. In the Pedrinhas, Vila América, Nova Cidade and Recanto das Águas units, vaccination will only be in the morning.

Adults who have not yet been vaccinated with the 1st dose or who need to take the 2nd dose of Fiocruz should look for the Solange Hortélio Health Unit (Urbis II), from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. For those who are scheduled to return from Coronavac until July 26, vaccination will be at Nossa Senhora Aparecida units, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, Vila Serrana, from 9 am to 12 pm, and Nestor Guimarães (Jurema) from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Janssen reinforcement – At the Solange Hortélio Unit (Urbis II), only in the afternoon shift, there will be the first booster dose for those who were vaccinated with the single dose of Janssen until May 26th. The second booster will also be available for those who already took the 1st booster dose four months ago. It is worth noting that the 2nd booster dose can be administered with Janssen, Pfizer or Fiocruz.

Pregnant women and puerperal women – Exclusively at the Morada dos Pássaros unit, there will be the 2nd dose for pregnant and postpartum women with return scheduled for until July 27th or the 3rd dose for those who have taken the third dose until March 26th.