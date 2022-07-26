Vagner Love closes with Sport and travels this Wednesday to Recife | sport

Vagner Love is the new reinforcement of Sport for the rest of Serie B. The experienced 38-year-old striker, with stints at Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo and the Brazilian team, reached the last agreements with Rubro-Negro in the morning and travels this Wednesday fair to Recife to introduce himself to the Pernambuco team. It is the team’s first signing in this transfer window.

1 of 1 Striker Vágner Love in action for Midtjylland, Denmark — Photo: Disclosure / Midtjylland Striker Vágner Love in action for Midtjylland, Denmark — Photo: Disclosure / Midtjylland

The 38-year-old striker was also sought after by other Serie B teams and by Paysandu, but gave preference to Sport in the negotiation. He even talked to the new coach, Claudinei Oliveira, and was excited about the possibility of playing for Sport.

The red-black board had the intention of confirming the first name last week, but needed to change the planning after Lisca left – who signed with Santos.

The change in the technical command would once again delay the search for reinforcements, but the team’s urgency and the predisposition of coach Claudinei Oliveira accelerated the process. Claudinei even started conversations on the subject over the weekend – before arriving in Recife.

Globo Esporte brings information about the arrival of Vagner Love to Sport

Love defended the colors of Midtjylland, from Denmark, in the first half. There were nine games and a goal with the Scandinavian shirt. Previously, he had defended Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan. At the time, the player said that he intended to try to play until the age of 40.

Vagner Love explains trip to Kazakhstan and says he will try to play until 40

At Ilha do Retiro, he will have competition from Kayke and Parraguez and the mission to improve the team’s offensive performance, one of the worst in Série B. There are only 13 goals in 20 games. Only Guarani and Vila Nova, both in the relegation zone, scored less (12 times each).

Playing in Denmark, Vágner Love dribbles age and aims for cups

The striker was revealed by Palmeiras in 2003, where he was Brazilian champion of Serie B. In 2004 he was transferred to CSKA Moscow, where he was champion of the Europa League, four-time Russian champion and six-time champion of the Russian Cup. He returned to Brazil in 2009 for Palmeiras, but soon moved to Flamengo.