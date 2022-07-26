Vasco awaits Flamengo and considers legalizing request to play against Chape at Maracanã | vasco

Vasco still hasn’t given up on the possibility of taking to Maracanã the game against Chapecoense next Sunday, valid for the 21st round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The club awaits a definitive answer from Flamengo, which is the consortium’s licensee, and is considering bringing the matter to court again – as had already happened in the game against Sport.

The club set a deadline of 12:00 (Brasília time) this Tuesday to wait for Flamengo’s response, as the match against Chape is in five days and time is needed to inform the CBF about the change of location, organize the logistics of the game, among other details. The confrontation will mark the debut of Alex Teixeira on his return to Vasco.

If there is no response by the end of that period, Vasco informed that it will meet internally to define “the appropriate measures” to be taken in this case. Going to court to obtain an injunction, as happened in the game against Sport, is the main alternative. O ge sought out Flamengo, which so far has not responded.

Vasco understands that the rival left him no alternative and regrets the lack of dialogue. Last week, Jorge Salgado, Vasco’s president, scheduled a meeting with Rodolfo Landim, Vasco’s president, to introduce him to the executives of 777 Partners and try to resolve the imbroglio involving Maracanã. The meeting ended up not happening due to a problem in Landim’s schedule, but the Cruz-Maltina board led Fla the desire to send the game against Chape in the stadium.

Vasco’s proposal was to take the match against Chape and two others to Maracanã: one in the middle of the middle of the second round of Series B (to be defined) and against Criciúma, for the 36th round. On Friday, Flamengo presented a counter-proposal signaling positively with the release of the stadium against Chape, but asked that the other two games not be pre-defined, that is, that this be discussed further.

Vasco accepted the conditions of the counter-proposal and, on the same day, released a press release informing about the probable change of the place of the match. However, the club claims that since then it has not received a definitive answer from the consortium regarding Sunday’s game.

At first, therefore, the match between Vasco and Chapecoense is scheduled to take place in São Januário, next Sunday, at 4 pm.

