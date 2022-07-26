Vasco overturns injunction and can resume SAF rite | vasco

Justice granted a suspensive effect and overturned, this Monday, the injunction that forced Vasco to open contracts with 777 Partners. With this, the club can now proceed with the rite of approval of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

The decision is by the judge Fernanda Fernandes Coelho Arrabida Paes on an action by the Consumer Rights Commission of Alerj, which requested the opening of contracts with the American company. Vasco claims that there are confidentiality clauses that prevent him from exposing the document in full.

– It should be noted that, the measure intended with the Collective Action, that is, the availability to consumers/fans of a copy of the contracts and other documents that are linked to the corporate transaction of incorporation of SAFCRVG and the sale of 70% (seventy per cent) of the equity interest to the investor 777 Partners, for the detailed analysis of the aforementioned by all the members of the deliberative council and other interested parties, before the vote of approval or not of the transaction; proves to be totally inappropriate for the purpose for which it is intended – says part of the decision.

1 of 3 Excerpt from decision in favor of Vasco — Photo: Reproduction Excerpt of decision favorable to Vasco — Photo: Reproduction

With the injunction dropped, the next step is to call a meeting of the Deliberative Council to vote on the sale of SAF to 777 Partners. On Saturday, a Special Commission made up of directors and benefactors and the Board of Auditors issued favorable opinions on the deal.

The internal rite of the SAF had been paralyzed since July 14th due to an injunction signed by Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, of the 3rd Business Court. Vasco appealed the action, but judge Lúcia Regina Esteves declared herself suspicious and requested the redistribution of Vasco’s request.

Judge Fernanda Fernandes Coelho Arrabida Paes took over the case on Friday and, on Monday, overturned the injunction that prevented the SAF from proceeding.

The club is now rushing to approve the sale to 777 Partners at a General Assembly before the window closes on August 15, to give it time to fundraise to invest in signings.

