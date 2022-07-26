Vasco’s Deliberative Council convenes a meeting on the 777 proposal for Wednesday | vasco

To know the opinion of the Fiscal Council on the proposal to capitalize SAF through Vasco’s assets

To know the opinion of the Council of Meritorious on the proposal to capitalize SAF through Vasco’s assets and the general terms of the negotiation

To know the opinion on the constitution of the SAF of the Deliberative Council

Discuss and recommend approval or not to the General Assembly

The progress of the process was compromised by an injunction that forced Vasco to open the contracts with 777 Partners before proceeding with the rite of approval by the SAF. The club appealed, which was accepted on Monday. After deliberation in the CD, the partners will have the power to accept or not the proposal of the American group in the General Assembly to be convened.

1 of 4 Vasco fans support a deal with 777 Partners in São Januário — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge Vasco fans support a deal with 777 Partners in São Januário — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

Generally, Board meetings need to take place five days after being called, but Article 78 of the Statute allows for an urgent call for 48 hours.

For the proposal to be voted on in the Deliberative Council, a quorum of at least 151 councilors is required, and the decision to recommend approval or not must be by 2/3 of those present.

2 of 4 Vasco’s Deliberative Council convenes a meeting on the 777’s proposal — Photo: Reproduction Vasco’s Deliberative Council convenes a meeting on the 777 proposal — Photo: Reproduction

It is up to the directors to recommend or not the approval of the sale of 70% of SAF do Vasco to 777 Partners. Even if the matter does not go through the CD, it is the partners who will define the future of the business in a vote at the General Assembly, which is likely to take place on August 6th.

The approval or not of the partners will be by a simple majority, that is, 50% plus one of the votes. If they decide to sell SAF, 777 takes over Vasco football afterwards, which in this scenario would allow the company to invest in the team before the end of the window, on August 15th.

