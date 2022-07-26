Vera Fischer’s documents are found in the trash after theft at the Hippie Fair

Less than 24 hours after being stolen and lose the documents at the Hippie Fair , held more than 50 years ago in Belo Horizonte, the 70-year-old actress Vera Fischer managed to recover her personal items, which were thrown into a dumpster moments after the crime. The information was confirmed on Monday afternoon (25) by the press office of the actress.

According to the agency Amarelo Urca, which manages Vera’s image and career, a woman who preferred not to be identified witnessed the moment when a man threw the documents into a trash can. She collected the documents and went to the agency to arrange the return.

“I greatly appreciate and admire this person who chooses to remain anonymous and take the time to seek the means to do good and what is right,” said the actress, who also lamented the lack of security and highlighted the seriousness of social inequality. in Brazil.

“Thank you, thank you very much to all the people who mobilized to solve the problem. There are still many Brazilians who never give up on building this country better every day, even in the face of so many difficulties in current times”, continued Vera Fischer.

The crime

Vera Fischer sought out the Military Police (PM), on Sunday afternoon (24), to file a report of the theft of her purse. The crime would have occurred while she was walking through the Hippie Fair, on Avenida Afonso Pena, downtown, around 1 pm. She was not injured during the crime.

She asked the military of the 4th PM Company, on Rua da Bahia, to register the theft. Vera Fischer reported that a woman cut her purse, taking the actress’s wallet and her belongings.

The actress said that the action was quick and that the suspect fled. According to the report, she lost R$ 200 in cash, credit cards, identity document and CPF, in addition to the oval-shaped bag.