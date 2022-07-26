Vera Fischer’s documents are found in the trash and returned after the actress was stolen from the Feira Hippie de BH | Minas Gerais

Share on WhatsApp

According to the company Amarelo Urca, the woman who foundand prefers not to have his name disclosed, contacted the advisory telling that he saw the moment when a man threw the documents in a trash can.

Is it over there, who lives in Rio and was on vacation in the capital of Minas Geraisgathered the documents and delivered to the advisory, this Monday (25), already in the capital of Rio de Janeirowhere he returned from his trip.

Actress Vera Fischer was robbed at the Hippie Fair, in downtown BH

They were also stolen from the artist R$200 and credit cards, which were not found. They were blocked after the crime.

“I greatly appreciate and admire this person who chooses to remain anonymous and take the time to seek the means to do good and what is right,” Vera said in a statement.

According to Amarelo Urca, the actress, who was in BH in the poster with “Peça Quando Eu For Mãe Quero Amar Assim”, was stolen by a man and a woman, who were not identified and located.

According to the Military Police (PM) report, the artist went to the 4th Company and reported that she was stolen around 1 pm. after the woman cut the artist’s bag. She was not hurt.

Also according to the press release, Vera Fischer “regrets the lack of security and highlights the seriousness of the existing inequalities in the country”.

“Thank you, thank you very much to all the people who mobilized to solve the problem. There are still many Brazilians who never give up on building this country better every day, even in the face of so many difficulties in the current times”, said the actress.

The g1 sought out the Civil Police and is awaiting a return.