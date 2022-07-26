Vera Fischer’s documents are located after theft in Belo Horizonte – Famosos



The documents of Vera Fischer, 70 years old, whose purse was stolen while walking at Feira Hippie, on Avenida Afonso Pena, in downtown Belo Horizonte, on the afternoon of last Sunday (24/07) were found and returned.

The actress was in the capital of Minas Gerais to act in the play When I go, I want to love myself like this, at the Grand Theater of Sesc Palladium, accompanied by actors Larissa Maciel and Mouhamed Harfouch. The show had three sessions: on Friday (22/07), on Saturday (23/07) and on Sunday.

Vera took advantage of her free time to go for a walk, but ended up being robbed. Her purse was cut, and she noticed that a woman had taken her wallet away. With the theft, the star lost R$ 200.00 in cash, documents and credit cards. The press office also reported that the actress was not injured and that a couple would have committed the crime.

According to the veteran’s advice, a woman, who prefers not to have her name published, witnessed the moment when the documents were thrown in the trash can by a man. She collected them and contacted the agency that manages the artist’s image and career and arranged for the return.

“I greatly appreciate and admire this person who chooses to remain anonymous and take the time to seek the means to do good and what is right”, said Fischer, this Monday (25/07) through an official note.

Vera Fischer attended the 4th Company’s battalion, on Rua da Bahia, in the Center-South region of the capital, to register a BO (Boletim de ocurrência). The Civil Police opened an inquiry to investigate the crime and said that it will analyze security camera images to identify the author of the crime.