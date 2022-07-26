Video: Farmer saves house from fire in England using tractor | World

reproduction Farmer saves house from fire in England

A farmer managed to save a neighbor’s house from a fire in the town of Maidstone, England. Realizing that the fire was spreading across a field, very dry by the intense heat of the European summer, Bill Alexander used his tractor to draw a line, cutting the bush and restricting the spread of flames.

The fire that raged in the region quickly spread and reached nearly eight hectares, with the flames being visible for miles around. The fire lasted an hour and a half until it was brought under control, without reaching homes in the region.

Yesterday’s wildfire follows a series of wildfires that broke out during last week’s heat wave, which saw Brits basking on the hottest day since records began. The video was captured by the farm’s owner, Andy Barr, who praised his “good neighbor”.

“Please tell everyone to be careful what they do along the roads and paths, 20 hectares of spring barley on fire. This photo of my son was when the wind turned to my brother’s house,” he recounted.

Forest fires have devastated 517,881 hectares in Europe since the start of the year, surpassing the entire area burned in 2021, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS). The surveillance service of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) released this report with updated data from July 16, at a time when the Western European region was hit hard by a heat wave that generated major fires this week.

The area burned so far this year is equivalent to that of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. In 2021, the year that saw major fires in Italy and Greece, 470,359 hectares (4,700 km²) burned in all EU countries, according to data compiled by EFFIS. If the trend is confirmed, 2022 could equal or exceed the area burned in 2017, the worst year on record, with 988,087 hectares of vegetation burned, an area equivalent to that of Lebanon.

“The situation is even worse than we predicted, although we expected temperature anomalies thanks to the long-term (meteorological) forecasts,” he told AFP

Jesús San Miguel, coordinator of EFFIS.

