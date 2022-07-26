Video: Jellyfish invade a beach in Israel | World

Hundreds of jellyfish flooded a beach in Haifa, a port city in northern Israel. According to local authorities, global warming is directly linked to the phenomenon.

“Since the 1980s we can see these jellyfish arriving in greater numbers here on our shores. Every year, because of global warming, the water gets warmer and warmer and we can see more and more jellyfish,” says Guy Lavian, head of the Marine Guard for the Central District of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Lavian explains that jellyfish migrate from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and do real damage to the region as they compete with local fish for food and get stuck in power and desalination plants.

“[Estes animais] cause real damage and of course sting, so people stay away from beaches during the summer, which is the busiest time,” he says. The Israeli government estimates that local tourism loses about $10 million a year because of the problem.

Another factor that contributes to the growth in the number of these animals is uncontrolled fishing: less fish means less competition for food. In addition, the leakage of agricultural fertilizers into the sea further increases the food supply for jellyfish.