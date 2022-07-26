VIDEO: Lawyer tries to flee, falls to the ground, but continues to be attacked by criminal in downtown Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Security camera footage shows the moment when the lawyer Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho, 27 years old, was stabbed in downtown Rio in the early hours of Saturday (23).

The boy had left a party and was waiting at a point on the VLT, when the crime occurred. The video shows the moment when the boy tries to run away from the criminal, ends up falling to the ground, but continues to be attacked. The Homicide Division is investigating whether the young man was the victim of robbery (robbery followed by death).

Victor’s body was buried at the end of this Monday morning (25) at the Caju Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio.

Around 7:30 am, Victor’s body arrived at Caju. Dismayed, friends and relatives of the young man hugged each other at the cemetery door. Many wore Flamengo shirts, Victor’s favorite team.

1 of 3 Family and friends say goodbye to the lawyer — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1 Family and friends say goodbye to the lawyer — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1

At the funeral, more applause, flowers and tributes to the lawyer, considered by people close to him to be someone kind and a natural pacifist. When saying goodbye, friends and relatives also sang the anthem of Flamengo.

Body of the lawyer stabbed to death in the Center is buried in Caju

Bachelor of Laws João Chamarelli, 36, and Victor attended university together. According to him, his friend was an affable figure, a “unanimity” among his friends.

“He was a gentle, quiet figure, a peacemaker as we used to say at university,” he said.

2 of 3 Friends of Victor gather to say goodbye to the lawyer — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1 Victor’s friends gather to say goodbye to the lawyer — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1

Friends, colleagues and teachers of Victor define him as a kind person. “Always active, you know? A born pacifist. He defended all causes against violence,” said João Chamarelli.

The friend also spoke about the insecurity in the Center, and demanded more policing in the region.

“People leave the Center always fearful. All report the same thing. Offices are releasing earlier. I don’t understand. You need to intensify this Centro Presente, the policing, the patrols”, said the victim’s friend.

3 of 3 Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Victor had graduated in 2020 from Universidade Cândido Mendes. In addition to working in an office, he planned to soon publish his final term paper.

“We spoke a little while ago, last month. I was already here organizing his TCC for us to publish it in a magazine in São Paulo”, said Alexandria Alexim, Victor’s teacher.

The teacher defines the work left by him as “magnificent.” According to Chamarelli, Victor’s work dealt with humanitarian conflicts.

Victor had left the law firm where he worked and went to the Praça Tiradentes region to meet friends. People close to them said the lawyer was stabbed after being robbed as he was leaving.

The body was found, without documents, in Praça da República by agents of the 5th Battalion (Praça da Harmonia). The case is investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC).

Others reported burglaries in the area the same night the young man was killed.

A 23-year-old student said that her cell phone was stolen when she asked for an app car to leave. According to her, the square was crowded.