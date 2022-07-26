VIDEO: Thieves steal bishop’s jewelry during service in Brooklyn, USA | World

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was at the altar delivering a sermon this Sunday (24) when at least two men wearing dark clothes and masks walked in and took the jewelry he was wearing. (see video above)

The thieves, who were brandishing at least one weapon, can be seen walking towards the bishop, who promptly lies down on the ground. The thieves then appear to remove various jewelry items from him before fleeing. It was unclear how many people were in the church at the time of the robbery.

During a Facebook broadcast on Monday, Whitehead offered a $50,000 cash reward to anyone with information that would help the police investigation.

“You can’t do this to my family and get away with it,” he said.

The bishop, who is from the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church, said the men took “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.”

A spokesperson for the NYPD did not confirm the value of the stolen jewelry.

NYPD said they were looking for the thieves and that investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.