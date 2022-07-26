Viih Tube gives a sharp answer after being asked about Eliezer: “For God’s sake!”; watch

Viih Tube has been enjoying a few days of rest in the Maldives Islands, accompanied by her family. However, her followers insisted on knowing where Eliezer was. As you know, the two have been having an affair in recent months… But the influencer gave a very sharp response when talking about the situation.

During a question and answer session on Instagram, an internet user asked about the ex-BBB, who stayed in Brazil. “Why didn’t you take the boy?”, asked the person. Then, Viih explained that the two don’t always have to be together. “Guys, it’s a trip that was scheduled with my family for a long time. And he also had his things in São Paulo. Because we weren’t born glued together, okay?”declared.

Vitória went on to say that, despite being in this relationship, each one continues to have their individuality. “It’s normal for me to go out here, for him to go out there. Normalize this, for God’s sake.”, she asked in her video. Viih’s post was reflected on the Gossip do Dia profile on Instagram, when Eli also agreed with the partner’s point of view. “Normalize”he wrote in the comments section. Watch:

Viih Tube reacts after being asked about Eliezer’s absence on the trip pic.twitter.com/ikfwl9d8nP — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 25, 2022

Rumors of the affair between Viih and Eliezer emerged at the end of May, when the page “Subcelebrities” released a video of the duo between long kisses and caresses during a party in São Paulo. wanted by hugogloss.com at the time, they talked about the rapprochement. “We are making out, getting to know each other, but no pressure,” said the youtuber. Eli, in turn, revealed to be enjoying the blonde’s company. “Viih and I became very good friends, she is helping me a lot in this post-BBB life, because it’s all very new to me. I love her company”said the carioca.

In early June, they were seen together again at São Paulo Fashion Week. In conversation with Marie Claire magazine, Viih gave more details about the relationship. “We are staying and rolling, but without labels. We are very good like this. We’re hooking up, getting to know each other, but it’s nothing serious.”she said. “Let’s not put labels on it, it’s cool, we have fun and laugh a lot together and we like to do things together. The important thing is that no one is getting hurt.”he added.