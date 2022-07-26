VMAs 2022: Anitta is nominated for the award, and Lil Nas X leads; see the full list

Success and acclaim? It’s with themselves! The list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was released on Tuesday (26), recognizing the biggest hits of the music industry of the season. This year, Brazilians have one more reason to celebrate, as our muse Anitta appeared in the competition for the first time. OMG! Are we well represented, yes or of course?
Last year, the singer debuted at the awards with a performance of the hit “Girl from Rio“. Full of swing, the malandra and her dancers gave a show of choreography in the presentation shown in one of the breaks at the VMAs. This year, however, Anitta competes for the award for “Best Latin Music Video”, with the anthem “Envolver”. Competition in the category is heavy, with the likes of J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Karol G.
In the dispute for the other statuettes, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead with seven nominations. Close behind them, very close together, are Doja Cat and Harry Styles – with six each. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are in contention for five trophies. Promise, huh?!
The delivery of the awards is scheduled for August 28, in New Jersey, in the United States.
Check out the full list of nominees:
clip of the year
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Artist of the Year
bad bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
song of the year
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
New artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
seventeen
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night”
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”
March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”
best collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
best pop music
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”
Best Hip Hop Song
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
best rock music
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
best alternative music
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker
Best Latin Music Video
Anita – “Envolver”
Bad Bunny – “Titi Me Asked”
Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex
Best R&B Music
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
Chloe – “Have Mercy”
HER – “For Anyone”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wildside”
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
Best K-pop song
BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
ITZY – “LOCO”
LISA – “LALISA”
SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
TWICE – “The Feels”
Best Clip with a Message
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Best Performance in the Metaverse
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft – BIGIT Music
Charlie XCX | roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | wave
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | roblox
Best Long Lasting Clip
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Photography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wildside”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
best direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Kacey Musgraves – “simple teams”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effect
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best Choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wildside”
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
ROSALIA – “SAOKO”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”