Volkswagen CEO’s Role in Porsche’s IPO Infuriates Investors

By Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen investors believe new chief executive Oliver Blume will struggle to lead the pack and carry out a planned listing of sports car maker Porsche at the same time.

Friday’s announcement that group chief executive Herbert Diess would be replaced by Porsche boss Blume reignited investor fears over Europe’s biggest carmaker’s corporate governance problems, which some shareholders said weighed on performance. of the actions.

“Blume can’t take care of everything… it underscores the corporate mismanagement in Wolfsburg,” said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, one of Volkswagen’s top 20 investors. Volkswagen plans to list the luxury car division in the fourth quarter.

“Mr Blume will retain his role as chief executive (of Porsche AG), including after a possible IPO,” Volkswagen said on Monday in response to questions from Reuters.

In the meantime, Diess will fulfill his contract that runs until October 2025, but on an advisory basis, said a person familiar with the matter.

“Such a dual mandate can only exist temporarily in an emergency situation – it won’t work in the long run,” said Ulrich Hocker of the German Association for the Protection of Securities (DSW), which represents retail investors.

Some, including industry veteran Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, speculate that Porsche chief financial officer Lutz Meschke could replace Blume at the sports car brand.

A person familiar with the matter said it would take a few more weeks to see what the management changes meant for the IPO.

“We trust Blume with the management of the group, but it is difficult to imagine that he will be able to fulfill the dual role of managing interests as chief executive of Porsche and the group in the long term,” said Hendrik Schmidt, corporate governance expert at DWS asset manager.

Keep reading

Volkswagen’s share price has nearly halved since March 2021, compared with a 17% drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index in the period.

While Diess is credited with being a lynchpin of Volkswagen’s electrification offensive – lifting the automaker from the reputational ruin of the Dieselgate scandal – governance problems caused by his confrontational approach to leadership weighed heavily on the investment case, analysts at Stifel Europe Equity Research said.

(By Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach)