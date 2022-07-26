Vtor Pereira comments on the future definition of Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Lo Natel at Corinthians

Corinthians saw three players return to the club after their respective loan contracts ended. So far, Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel have not had their futures defined and coach Vítor Pereira explained the situation.

After Timão’s victory against Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão, the Portuguese coach explained that he is waiting for the transfer window to decide whether or not to use the players. Meanwhile, the athletes continue training with the group at CT Joaquim Grava.

“So this period It’s a period that I didn’t know the players. They have trained with us, they have trained well. We’ll see how the composition of the squad will be, and then we’ll make the decisions myself, the staff, the club’s management. It’s still premature, I have to understand how the squad will be to give the answers”, said the coach at a press conference still in Mineirão.

It is worth remembering that the trio has already been training with the Corinthians squad for about two weeks. All were registered in the CBF BID, but were not listed for the last Corinthians games.

Each of the players lives a different situation at Corinthians. Midfielder Mateus Vital returned to the club after a spell in Greek football. The player has a contract with Timão until the end of 2023 and prioritized staying in Europe, but he had no offers.

The midfielder Ramiro, who defended Al-Wasl, from Dubai, has a contract with Corinthians until the end of this season. Thus, the athlete can sign a pre-contract with any other team.

Finally, striker Léo Natel, who played for Apoel, from Cyprus, was approached by national and foreign clubs. The Corinthians board intends to negotiate the player, who has a contract until the end of 2024, definitively, but does not rule out a new loan.

See more at: Vtor Pereira, Cast of Corinthians, Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Lo Natel.