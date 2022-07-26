Wakanda Forever Will Make Big Change to Atlantis, Kingdom of Namor

Composer of the sequel reveals the name of the undersea nation in the MCU!

as usual in Marvel Cinematic Universethe story of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) won’t be exactly like in the comics. An interview with the composer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended up revealing new details about the Sub-Mariner’s arrival on the big screen of marvel studios.

Ludwig Goransson, who returns for the second film’s soundtrack, discussed the sound of the unreleased feature, stating that the music needed to reflect the cultural differences between Wakanda and the underwater people. In the process, the composer revealed that the civilization of Namor will not be Atlantis, like in the comics, but will be called talocan.

Goransson explained his creative process for achieving the film’s diverse sounds (via comic book):

“Using the script by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole as a basis, and with recordings by traditional musicians and contemporary artists, we began to create the musical vocabulary for the characters, plots and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.”

There is a logic to the change, as the Sub-Mariner’s entire ethnicity has changed. Rather than being based on the legends of Atlantis, the character on the MCU screens hails from Central America, with Talocan being a civilization inspired by Aztec myth and culture.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in november 10th.

