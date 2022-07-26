wake up your human brother to go to school; watch

Anyone who has children at home knows that it is often difficult to wake them up to go to school in the morning. Fortunately for Cleberson Santana, at his house there is a very efficient alarm clock: a pit bull named Zeus.

Zeus has a little boy in the family, Bernardo, who doesn’t seem too fond of the idea of ​​having to get out of bed to go to school. So, even sleeping in another room in the house, Zeus fulfills his role of waking up the child every day.

Recently, Cleberson shared on his TikTok page a video of this already traditional moment in the family home. In the footage, the man opens a gate that gives access to the backyard, where the pit bull sleeps, so the dog can enter the house. In this way, the pit bull, already knowing what he needs to do, enters Bernardo’s room and starts jumping on the bed and licking the boy’s hands and face, to wake him up.

Anyone who thinks that this strategy, which really works, is an exaggeration is wrong. In another video, Cleberson shows that he tries to wake up Bernardo himself to go to school. But the attempts are in vain, and the boy continues to sleep.

In the first video, the man wrote that Zeus is “the best alarm clock to go to school”. And believe it or not, this really does seem to be true!

Pit bull alarm clock has gone viral

After publishing the hilarious video, Cleberson was surprised with a well-deserved viral! To date, the video has nearly 14,000 views and over 170,000 likes.