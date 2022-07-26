Walmart loses an Itaú on the Stock Exchange; is inflation eating away at profit

Walmart lost almost 10% of its market value in the after market after the retailer cut its profit guidance for the quarter and fiscal year.

This drop, of US$ 36.2 billion (R$ 194 billion at today’s exchange rate), is equivalent to almost one Itaú (R$ 215 billion), or a Banco do Brasil and a BTG combined (R$ 188 billion). .

The culprit: US inflation, which is at its highest level in decades.

Walmart said this evening that rising food and fuel prices are reducing sales of higher value-added products, which will affect its profitability.

Walmart now expects operating profit to fall between 13% and 14% in its fiscal second quarter, which ends in July, and between 11% and 14% for the fiscal year.

Earnings per share should fall between 8% and 9% in the quarter and between 11% and 13% in the year.

The new guidance it’s considerably worse than the company’s experience in May, when it told the market it expected earnings per share to decline by just 1% for the year.

Much of the worsening in the result has to do with weak expectations for categories such as apparel — which have higher margins but are one of the first items that consumers stop buying in times of crisis.

Since May, Walmart has already been giving warning signs.

The company said at the time that its warehouses were full and it was having to cut prices to reduce inventory levels at both its stores and Sam’s Club.

“We are now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the second half of the year,” said CEO Doug McMillon. “Rising levels of inflation are affecting how consumers spend, and while we have made good progress reducing our inventory of durable goods, apparel will demand further price reductions.”

Pedro Arbex