Wanessa and Dado Dolabella pose together in a photo on the actor’s birthday

Wanessa Camargo attended Dado Dolabella’s 42nd birthday. And apparently both no longer want to hide their relationship from the public eye. They posed together for a photo with a friend, Otávio Macciel.

The record was released today (25) by columnist Lucas Pasin. The party was held at the actor’s house in Alto Paraíso, Goiás, over the weekend, with a vegan menu.

Last week, Dado had another birthday party.

“Very special moment that happened this week that I chose to celebrate today, 42 laps around the Sun. Much gratitude for so much affection and love that I have received in the last few days, very intense by the way”, wrote Dolabella, on Instagram.

Wanessa Camargo lived a 17-year relationship with Marcus Buaiz. In early May, she announced the end of her marriage to the businessman, with whom she has two children.

Soon after, rumors began that the singer would be in a relationship with Dado, with whom she dated between 2000 and 2004. The relationship was marked by ups and downs, fights and controversies.

On July 16, Dado and Wanessa appeared together in a live at the Aya Música Medicina Festival, a spiritual retreat for the “healing of the planet”, in Goiás.