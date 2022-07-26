Wanessa Camargo celebrates Dado Dolabella’s birthday party – Entertainment

The end of marriage Wanessa Camargo with Marcus Buaiz took fans by surprise in the last month. The two had been together for 17 years and released the information in a statement on social media. Soon after the news, rumors that the singer would have returned with her ex-boyfriend Dado Dollabela surfaced. This Tuesday (28), one of Wanessa’s cousins ​​confirmed that she and the actor assumed romance for the family. In almost two months, the artist’s marital status has changed more than once and her love life remains hectic. Playback Photos/Instagram

Wanessa and Marcus announced that the decision to divorce was by mutual agreement, but did not explain what would have motivated the end. From this, several rumors emerged about what would have led to the end of the bond between them, including betrayal. Reproduction / Instagram

Like Zezé Di Camargo, accused of cheating on his ex-wife Zilu with his current wife, Graciele Lacerda, Wanessa went through the same thing. Dado Dolabella, with whom the singer dated in the early 2000s, was appointed as the pivot of the separation Playback Photos/Instagram

The artist even denied any relapse with her ex. However, the supposed meeting of the two would have been the drop of water towards the end of the marriage between the artist and businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​according to journalist Leo Dias Thiago Duran/AgNews

Zezé Di Camargo even commented on his daughter’s alleged romance with the actor: ‘If he came back, if he didn’t, I don’t know. It’s her life. It’s a subject I don’t want to comment on’ AgNews

Faced with the controversy, Dado Dolabella did not comment. Currently, he leads a peaceful life in Alto Paraíso de Goiás, in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás. It was even there that he would have met the singer, during her trip to the region. Wanessa seemed to be in the same ‘vibe’ as Dado for a while, with several publications in the middle of nature Playback Photos/Instagram

Dado and Wanessa lived a love story in the early 2000s, marked by some ups and downs. They were together for two years, but it is worth noting that the romance between them was not a bed of roses. At a party, the two were caught by paparazzi having a heated argument. See also: From romance on magazine covers to the fight caught: remember Wanessa and Dado Dolabella’s courtship

Reproduction/Todateen/Capricho

In 2006, in an interview with Contigo magazine, when she was already dating Marcus Buaiz, ​​Wanessa recalled dating Dado. ‘After I was 16, all the boyfriends I had took advantage of me. They played their desired good boy role and I was the poor thing he loved. They appeared in magazines, took advantage of my kindness. I don’t regret it because I liked it, I surrendered and thanks to these stories, today I can enjoy a real relationship,’ she said at the time. Reproduction / Instagram

This Tuesday (28), Nathan Camargo, one of Wanessa’s cousins, confirmed her romance with Dado Dollabela. The statement was given in an interview for Débora Lyra’s podcast, which presents the The Poison Hourat Record TV Goiás. ‘Everyone knows they are together,” said Luciano Camargo’s son. reproduction

Nathan also said that he invited the alleged couple to his wedding with Izabella Santos, which took place a few days after Wanessa broke up with Marcus. However, the two did not attend the event because, according to the singer’s cousin, her children would have been sick on the day. reproduction

Vanessa took days off and is enjoying a trip with the kids, José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 7 — fruits of her marriage with her ex-husband — in Caldas Novas, Goiás. The singer shared photos and videos of the tours, including diving and even zip lining. Playback Photos/Instagram

It is worth remembering that, after the separation, Wanessa also made changes in appearance: ‘In love with my new look. Now, yeah, I’m feeling very shine it on,’ she said, in a publication. Playback Photos/Instagram