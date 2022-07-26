War in Ukraine: The Crucial Role of Drones in the Conflict

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: The Crucial Role of Drones in the Conflict 1 Views

Ukrainian soldier wearing virtual reality goggles prepares to launch a drone "parrot" in a field

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Ukrainian soldier with VR goggles prepares to launch a ‘Parrot’ drone

Thousands of drones are being used in the Ukraine war — to detect enemy positions, launch missiles and direct artillery fire.

Both sides are employing purpose-built military drones as well as off-the-shelf drones.

What military drones do Ukraine and Russia have?

Ukraine’s main military drone is the Bayraktar TB2, made in Turkey. It’s the size of a small plane, has onboard cameras, and can be armed with laser-guided bombs.

Ukraine started the war with a fleet of “less than 50” of these, says Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Monkeypox: situation in Brazil is worrying, says WHO – 26/07/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The WHO (World Health Organization) technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said at a press …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved