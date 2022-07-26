Weather! Pedro Leonardo and family were not invited to Leonardo’s birthday | Column Fábia Oliveira

The singer Leonardo turned 59, this Monday (25), and won by his wife, Poliana Rocha, a party at the Talismã farm, in Goiás. Although Jessica Beatriz and Zé Felipe were present at the family event, the countryman’s son was left out and was not even invited to celebrate the date with his father.

Thais GebeleinLeonardo’s daughter-in-law, said that she, her husband, Pedro Leonardo, and the two daughters, were not notified of the celebration. “We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know there would be the celebration”, she said, who, in order not to leave the mood completely in the air, justified the possible reason for not being invited.

“But we are also here in the interior of São Paulo. It’s far. We wish Leo all the best. It’s a joy to always be by his side. It’s a smile, it’s very nice, but we don’t always get it [estar junto]. But it’s all right, it’s all in peace. We wish, even from afar, all the positive energies, all the blessings of this world, good health”, added the digital influencer.

Before the celebration, Poliana Rocha even commented on social networks that the event would be for few people, due to the number of rooms available on the farm. Meanwhile, Virgínia Fonseca, wife of Zé Felipe and daughter-in-law of Poliana, took her mother, cousin, brother and two more friends (who are not even family members) to the party, while her son Pedro, the other daughter-in-law and the two granddaughters do Leonardo, who live in São Paulo, found out about the birthday on social media.

It is worth remembering that not all of Leonardo’s children have the opportunity to ride a jet up and down, like Zé Felipe. That is, if the invitation to Pedro Leonardo and his family was really going to happen, it should, at least, be made a little in advance so that they could plan and travel to Goiás with two small children.

Pedro Leonardo and Thais Gebelein have been married since 2010. They are the parents of Maria Sophia and Maria Vitória, and currently reside in the interior of the state of São Paulo. Leonardo, in turn, lives in Goiás, as does most of his family. The singer divides himself between his house and the Talismã farm.

The farm is located in the municipality of Jussara, in Goiás, about 220 km from the state capital. The place was named after the hit ‘Talismã’, one of the first hits by the duo Leandro & Leonardo, released in 1990.