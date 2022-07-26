What does the letter signed by businessmen and bankers say against Bolsonaro’s attacks

A group of influential businessmen and bankers in the Brazilian financial market decided, on Monday 25th, to adhere to a new open letter of support for electronic voting machines and the electoral process. The text, published by the website Power 360was created at the USP Law School and brings, in addition to defending the elections, harsh criticism of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies, who insist on attacks on Democracy and Electoral Justice.

The entire document, which will be made official on August 11 at an event in São Paulo, has the signatures of names such as Itaú Unibanco bankers, Roberto Setubal and Cândido Bracher, as well as businessmen such as Walter Schalka, from Suzano, and Pedro Passos and Guilherme Leal, who run Natura. Jurists, political personalities and former ministers of the toucan governments are also among the signatories.

In the text, the group asks that, ‘regardless of the electoral or party preference of each one’, all defend democracy and the result of electronic voting machines. The position is a direct response to Bolsonaro, who has insinuated that he will not accept the result in the event of a defeat for former President Lula (PT). To those who defend the rupture measures propagated by the president, the letter says:

“In today’s Brazil, there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections.”

The group also classifies itself as a ‘civic vigil in defense of the Democratic State of Law’ and says that Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls would be ‘unfounded’ and his coup threats ‘intolerable’.

“Unfounded attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable”, denounce the signatories.

The letter also compares the Brazilian moment to the scenario of chaos experienced in January 2020 in the United States, when a far-right group, led by former President Donald Trump, invaded the Capitol. Investigations indicate that the Republican’s action was an attempted coup. At that time, Trump, like Bolsonaro, also questioned the American electoral system and questioned his defeat to Joe Biden.

The document also mentions the moment of political violence that took place in Brazil. He says that instead of attacks, we should be witnessing ‘a civic feast’. “Right now, we should have the pinnacle of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the direction of the country in the coming years.”

Read below the full text of the document entitled ‘Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law’:

