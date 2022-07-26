What does the message on the Wakanda wall seen in the film’s trailer say?

Did you know that the Wakandian alphabet is not just about aesthetics?

Ryan Coogler with the production team black Panther had a long job to make wakanda a believable place. From the creation of an alphabet, to an aesthetic that pays homage to all African culture, various aspects of the film are not just visual, but carry some meaning. As is the case of the mural that prints T’Challa at the trailer in Wakanda Foreversequel to the hero’s first film, which has just been decoded by a fan.

One of the great challenges for the new film has been to reconcile the mythology and universe of Marvel with the death of Chadwick Boseman. So one of the key points of the first trailer was how Wakanda has handled the death of its king.

Between funeral ceremonies and a cover of No Woman, No Cry, in Bob Marley, and Alright in Kendrick Lamarwe are presented with an image that features the face of actor Chadwick.

See below:

Curious to know what had been written around the art, some fans, like the channel screencrush and the user of TikTok, @wxchalamet, tried to translate the writing. With what is possible to be identified in the image, the final text can be translated and understood as:

“The King and the Panther will live forever in us”

Not unlike the many tributes paid to the actor at the time of his death, the phrase also echoes the way the wakandans understand death. As T’Challa says in the first film: “In my culture, death is not the end”.

In another moment of the trailer, in a scene with the Dora Millajecan be read: “in power”, “T’Challa”, “Our hero”, “In memory” and “Forever”.

A touching moment for both fans and the production team who worked alongside Chadwick, Coogler and the cast of Wakanda Forever paid tribute to the actor during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

“Chad’s passion and genius, his culture and the impact he made on the industry will be felt forever”said the director. “We gave our love to Chadwick with this movie. We also put our passion. This movie has a lot of action and humor. It’s a roller coaster. It goes through the unknown paths of Wakanda and the MCU.”.

With premiere scheduled for November 11thWakanda Forever brings in its cast Angela Basset, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke.

Enjoy and keep reading: