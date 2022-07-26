What explains Lula’s leadership against Bolsonaro, according to Antonio Lavareda, from Ipespe

Political scientist and sociologist Antonio Lavareda, researcher responsible for the Ipespe institute, explained this Monday 25th part of the reasons for the leadership of Lula (PT) against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the latest survey of the institute.

In a statement released this morning along with the poll, which shows the PT with an advantage of 17 percentage points in the second round against the former captain, Lavareda highlights the decisive role of younger voters, the poorest strata and Brazilian women in this year’s election. .

“It is basically the score among the youngest (16-34 years old) where Lula surpasses Bolsonaro in the first round by 50% to 27%; in women, where Lula has 48% and Bolsonaro 30%; and in the range of 0-2 minimum wages, with Lula scoring 51% against 28% for Bolsonaro, which explains the former president’s leadership”, writes the scientist.

Not by chance, Bolsonaro has sought to reverse the disadvantage in the groups. In recent events with his electoral base, the president used much of his time to justify actions of his administration that were disapproved of by women. He said, for example, that motorcycle riding and the release of weapons would help other sectors and, therefore, should be ignored by them.

For the evangelicals, he asked them to give ‘an arrival’ to the younger ones to oppose Anitta’s support for Lula, seen by some sectors as an important point to boost votes for the PT. Bolsonaro’s orientation, evoking an unfounded theory that the PT intends to censor the media, was for his supporters to tell younger people that they will be left without social media if the PT is elected.

Finally, for the poorest, Bolsonaro advanced using the Electoral PEC, which expanded benefits from Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, and granted an increase in the gas voucher. The proposal also released millions of reais for the payment of a voucher of 1,000 reais for truck drivers and taxi drivers, which aim to mitigate the effects of the fuel increase.

The offensives, however, have not yet shown relevant electoral effects to the former captain. “These facts fueled the expectation of a more vigorous upward movement in the government’s approval curve, which has not yet been confirmed in this survey. The hope of the official field is, therefore, in possible changes in the mood of those who will receive the first payment of the boosted aid, once it reaches their hands at the beginning of August”, analyzes Lavareda.

Also according to the political scientist, to reverse the current disadvantage, Bolsonaro would have to significantly accelerate the pace of growth recorded until then. “If the pace of recovery that he presented in these almost two months were the same until October 2, he would only be able to subtract three points from the current difference, reaching the polls still six behind Lula, around 9 million votes”, highlights the researcher. .

The analysis confirms the recent reading made by members of the PT leadership to the Capital Letter. At the time, a few days after the promulgation of the Electoral PEC, party members said they expected Bolsonaro to grow, but that the expected increase would not be able to reverse the significant disadvantage that the former captain has against the PT.