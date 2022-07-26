What is CDI? Worth it? Find out how the fee works

When it comes to investing, many acronyms are used, and most of them are unknown to the majority of the population. One of them is the so-called “CDI”.

To attract customers, it is common for banks or financial institutions to announce: “here your money earns 100% of the CDI” or even “bring your money to bank X and invoice 200% of the CDI”.

The proposal looks interesting and tempting, but do you know what the CDI is? Or else, how to invest in it? Are there risks or is this income really worth it?

Clear your doubts about the CDI

What is CDI?

the acronym CDI stands for Interbank Deposit Certificate. It is nothing more than a very short term security (one day) issued by banking institutions.

The main reason for the existence of CDI is the regulation of the Brazilian financial system. The Central Bank determines that banks must close every day with cash in a positive balance to ensure the stability of the country’s financial system.

But the fact is that this does not always happen, as there are days when the amount of withdrawals and withdrawals is greater than the amount of deposit. However, the rules determine that this difference must be covered by the banking institution, and the way out of this “impasse” is to borrow money from another bank through the CDI.

So, for example, the CDI is nothing more than a loan interest rate between banking institutions. Its value is equivalent to the average value of the interest rates practiced between banks in the daily operations of loan.

Is CDI an important financial indicator?

Yup. O CDI is one of the main indicators of the Brazilian financial market. It serves as a reference for several fixed income investments, such as CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate), LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit), LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit) —all of them has the profitability associated with the CDI.

In addition, the CDI has its value linked to the rate Selic —the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, set by the Central Bank, to control inflation.

When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate to discourage consumption and thus try to contain prices. there the CDI also accompanies this rise. When inflation is low, the BC cuts interest rates to do the opposite, to stimulate consumption. and then the CDI too shows fall.

How to invest in CDI?

It is not possible to invest directly in CDI, as it is not an investment product. What is possible is to apply the money in investments whose income is linked to the CDI.

To exemplify: if you put your money in an investment that yields 100% of the CDI means that, at the end of the period, you will earn exactly the amount of that fee. Thus, if the return is 200% of the rate, it means that you pay twice the value of the CDI.

Currently, there are banks that offer rates of 80%, 100%, 120% and even 200% of the CDI for customers who choose to keep their money in their accounts.

What does it mean to yield 100% of the CDI?

When it is stated that an investment offers 100% of CDI, it means that it will assure the client a return equivalent to the average full rate of loans made between banks. As seen, this value is variable and depends on the rate Selic.

In 2021, the CDI yielded 4.42% per year. Therefore, an investment that yields 100% of the CDI applied over the whole of last year yielded the same 4.42% — of course, not counting possible discounts on taxes or other fees.

In addition to the accumulated for the year, it is also possible to follow the value of the CDI month to month and see how much your money is earning. According to the Central Bank, in June (last CDI disclosed to date) this value was 1.06%, the highest percentage recorded in 2022 so far.