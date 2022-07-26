What is Greek fire, the devastating weapon of the Byzantine Empire?

If you are a fan of series and followed the perfect game of Thrones (except for the ending, because that’s not possible!), you might remember that one of the most incredible battles was the Battle of Blackwaterwhere the so Odark and destructive living fire was used.

In the history of the wars between empires of reality we also used for a long time an equally devastating weapon: the Greek fire. And, as it happened in the series, it was decisive for confrontations in the water.

(Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction)

Historically, mankind has used incendiary materials for their wars and this goes back to antiquity. Naphtha, flaming arrows, saltpeter, pitch, sulfur and even coal are just a few examples.

war secret

Records indicate that the creation of fire Greek was the work of Callinus of Heliopolis, in the 7th century, a Greek Christian, architect and chemist, who managed to escape Syria reaching Constantinople after the nation was controlled by the Muslims in 668 AD.

Flammable liquids were used in both Greek and Roman wars.. However, until Callinicus nothing quite so lethal had been invented.

(Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction)

The exact ingredients of the Greek fire liquid became such a closely guarded secret that the recipe was lost over time.

Some historians and ancient weapons researchers believe that the composition possibly carried a type of light oil or naphtha.

Other possible compounds could involve sulfur, potassium nitrate and quicklime. For some, even gunpowder was in the mix.

Anyway, make Greek fire it was not a simple task and much less safe, given the highly volatile substances.4

Since the formula was known only to a select group, it was kept by several emperors passing on to their successors. Thanks to all this secrecy and care, is that the Byzantines managed to keep the gun recipe in their hands and secret for over 700 years.

It is worth mentioning that for Greek fire to work, a number of other things were needed in addition to its ingredients.

The material was taken to battle by means of a ship prepared specifically for this purpose, called dromon. It was also necessary the mechanism to prepare the substance, which in addition to heating it still had to pressurize it. And finally, the tubes that launched Greek fire at enemies.

in the battles

Some historical evidence suggests that Greek fire was first used in battle during the first siege of the Arabs of the city of Constantinople in 673 AD

At the time, Constantinople, now Istanbul (Turkey), had become the target of an Arab fleet that wanted to plunder the city. However, Greek ships properly prepared with the super flammable liquid destroyed all the Arab ships.

Constantinople was targeted by the Arabs for centuries. (Source: Shutterstock)

Regarding the Greek fire launching device, there are no exact records of what it looked like. What is known is that it had bronze tubes, a siphon pump and a rotating spout.

Later in AD 717 the Byzantine Emperor Leo III also used Greek fire to deal with another Arab attack. Romanos I Lekapenos, also a Byzantine emperor, used the weapon against a Russian fleet in the 10th century.

Roman Emperor John I Curcuas, called the Tzimisces, was able to use Greek fire with good success on land.

(Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction)

It was a good idea, as the liquid also proved effective in the Emperor’s onslaught in 972 AD, when he freed the city of Preslav from the Russians.

Basil II Bulgarochtonus, yet another Byzantine emperor, combined the superweapon with a Viking force to deal with a rebellion led by Bardas Phokas, a member of an important Constantinople family.

And yes, during the various wars in which Greek fire was used, many opponents managed to capture the weapon and its device. But both were so complex that no one could use, let alone replicate.