What is the right chronological order to play God of War?

Since its first announcement, God of War: Ragnarok has fans of the franchise super excited and eager to check out this next installment in the Norse arc of Kratos and his son.

And now that the game’s release has been confirmed for november 08many may be feeling that urge to remember all the adventures of the god slayer before the arrival of the new title.

So, to make life easier for lovers of this series, we’ve put together a list of titles in chronological order, which you can check out below!

What is the chronological order to play God of War?

Source: Santa Monica Studio

This journey of revenge and retribution filled with human, monstrous and divine enemies comprises eight games so far, with the ninth coming at the end of the year, and being arranged in a timeline as follows:

first age

1. God of War: Ascension (PS3)

two. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP, PS3)

3. God of War (PS2, PS3, PS Vita)

4. God of War: Ghost of Sparta (PS3, PSP)

5. God of War: Betrayal (Java ME)

6. God of War II (PS2, PS3)

7. God of War III (PS3, PS4)

second era

8. God of War (2018) (PS4, PC)

9. God of War: Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)

Ready! Now you can enjoy this saga based on Greek and Norse mythology in the correct order, and prepare for the next chapter of Kratos and Artreus in a quest to prevent the end of the world from occurring, still needing to deal with powerful enemies like the God of Thunder Thor, and Freya, a former ally who now wants revenge after her son’s death. Good marathon!