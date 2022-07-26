What to do when the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal does not arrive in the account?

If the worker has not received the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS, he must check if there are other registered accounts

The transfers of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) ended on June 15th and can be withdrawn until December 15th. However, if the worker has not received the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand in his digital social savings account, he must check if there are other registered accounts.

In this way, the amounts of the extraordinary withdrawal were deposited in Caixa Tem, where the worker can move the amount.

However, some citizens already had other accounts from other banks registered in the FGTS application, where, on other occasions, they used to receive the amount.

Amount may have dropped into another bank account

Therefore, if the worker has not received the extraordinary withdrawal at Caixa Tem, he must check the FGTS application for other registered bank accounts. In addition, you should consult Caixa Tem if the amount has not been deposited in the previously registered account.

In view of this, if the amount of the extraordinary withdrawal has not been deposited in any of the aforementioned accounts, the worker can contact the Caixa through the official channels:

FGTS app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa website to consult information about the FGTS;

Website to find a Caixa branch;

Citizen Box 0800 726 02 07.

It is worth noting that if the deposit of the extraordinary withdrawal was made at Caixa Tem and the amount is not moved until December 15 of this year, the funds will return to the FGTS account, corrected and without any harm to the worker.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

The extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS began on April 20 with those born in January and lasted until June 15, when workers born in December were covered. In this way, a total of R$ 30 billion was made available to workers born between January and December who had a balance in their active (current employment) and inactive (past employment) accounts.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com