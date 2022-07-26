WhatsApp: version allows you to hide the application’s online status; see how

users of Whatsapp may already have access to a long-awaited feature. The option to hide the “online” status is already available in the beta version of the messenger for Android.

Until then, this possibility was exclusive to the “last seen”. With the novelty, people will be able to access their Whatsapp without worrying about being bothered by being active on the platform.

In this way, with the new 2.22.16.12 update for Android of the messenger, the user can completely hide their “online” status from all their contacts or only specific people.

How to remove “online” from WhatsApp

Before anything else, you will need to make sure that you are on version 2.22.16.12 of Whatsapp beta. Once that’s done, go into Settings and select Account > Privacy > Last seen and online.

The option called “Who can see when I’m online” will appear and you will have to select between the options: “Everyone”, “My contacts”, “Nobody” or “My contacts except…”.

It is worth noting that the inverse rule remains valid. So if you take the “online” view off for one person or everyone, you won’t be able to see when they are active either

However, according to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, the feature will soon be released for the stable version of the messenger, including the iOS operating system. But until then, there are no predictions.

Here’s how to put two photos on your profile

users of Whatsapp can put two photos in the application profile. Although the messenger does not have a specific tool for this edition, it is possible to join two photos in another application and transform them into a single media for later use.

Even if it seems complicated, know that the procedure is very simple and practical.

See how to join two photos on Instagram

Open Instagram on your mobile; Go to the option to create a Story; Then click on “Layout” on the left menu; Select a split screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Save”; Ready! If you don’t want to post the montage in your Story, discard it.

It is worth mentioning that other applications that offer the same mounting option can also be used.

See how to change your profile picture

With the image of the two photos saved in your gallery, now change the profile photo of Whatsapp. Check step by step:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile; Go to “Settings”; Tap your photo and then the “Camera” icon; On the next screen, choose the “Gallery” option; Once this is done, select the image you created, adjust it in the space indicated; To finish the procedure, click “OK”.